Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges In NYC Subway Chokehold Death - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 08:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) US Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny was arraigned at the State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan on homicide and manslaughter charges related to the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway system last month, CBS news reported on Wednesday.

Penny was charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter after video footage was released showing him holding Neely in a chokehold on the F train on May 1, the report said.

Penny's attorneys have argued that he was acting in self defense and never intended to kill Neely. Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer with a history of mental illness and homelessness.

Penny told investigators that Neely was acting erratically and threatening subway passengers.

The New York City Medical Examiner ruled Neely's death a homicide by compression of the neck.

Authorities arrested Penny last month on a second-degree manslaughter charge, for which he has since been out on bond. Penny's arrest came following public demonstrations linked to Neely's death.

Penny could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty on the initial manslaughter charges, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. However, the indictment could contain more or less serious charges, the report added.

