Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia Remains Out of Touch Since Hospitalization - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Former US Marine Trevor Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for assaulting police officers in Moscow, has remained out of contact since being transferred to a penal colony hospital, his lawyer Sergey Nikitenkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Reed's family called on the Russian authorities to confirm that he is alive and to allow resuming phone communications. The family members claimed that they have not heard from Reed in five days and expressed concerns over his "rapidly declining health." The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in Mordovia region told Sputnik that Reed underwent medical examination, with his condition assessed as satisfactory.

"Since Friday, when he was transferred to a hospital, there is no any information about Trevor, no communication with him. Certainly, parents worry about his condition. Soon, a cassation court will hold a hearing, our defendant filed a motion to become acquainted with the case file. Now we need to understand whether he will be able to get acquainted, whether he will be able to participate in the proceedings. This is the reason for the request," Nikitenkov said.

Last Friday, Reed was placed in a prison hospital due to his deteriorating condition stemming from a recent hunger strike in protest against his placement in a solitary cell.

According to the prosecution, Reed, a 30-year-old US citizen during his visit to Moscow in August 2019, argued on the street with two women. Police arrived at the site and, when he refused to calm down, decided to drive him to the police station. On the way, the offender hit one police officer and attacked the other, who was driving the car. The prosecution noted that Reed's actions almost got the vehicle into an accident.

The case materials said that 3.033 ppm of alcohol was detected in Reed's blood during the arrest, which constitutes severe inebriation.

In July 2020, Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison for endangering the life and health of police officers. Last June, the Moscow City Court confirmed the sentence, after which Reed was transferred to the penal colony in Mordovia. Reed and his family dismissed the sentence, saying the evidence was trumped up and exaggerated. The appeal hearing by the cassation court is scheduled for April 12.