Ex-US Marine Who Choked Erratic Man on Manhattan Subway Train Released on Bond - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Former US Marine Daniel Penny, who surrendered to New York City police to face a second-degree manslaughter charge for fatally choking a homeless, mentally disturbed man in a subway train, has been arraigned and released on bond, CNN reported on Friday.

Penny, 24, waived the reading of the charges in court and was not required to enter a plea, the report said.

Penny was ordered to surrender his passport within 48 hours and is prohibited from leaving New York State without a judge's or a court's approval, the report said.

Prosecutors conducted a thorough investigation that included interviews with eyewitnesses, subway riders who called the emergency 911 line and police officers who responded to the incident before moving forward with the criminal charge.

Penny held down Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a subway train in Manhattan after the latter behaved erratically and shouted that he had little to live for, the report cited an eyewitness as saying.

Penny's attorneys said in a statement last week that Neely had been aggressively threatening passengers and Penny, as well as others, acted to protect themselves, the report said.