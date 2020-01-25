UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Military Chief Dunford Joins Board Of Pentagon's Largest Defense Contractor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Aerospace giant Lockheed Martin elected former US military chief Joseph Dunford to its board of directors, the company said in a statement.

Dunford's approval to the board of the Pentagon's largest defense contractor comes just three months after he retired as US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Lockheed Martin today announced its board of directors has elected former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford Jr. to the board, effective February 10, 2020," the release said on Friday.

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said Dunford's work at the highest levels of US military leadership will bring "valuable insight" to the company's board.

"His [Dunford's] experience in complex, global operations and risk management, including cybersecurity threats, is a tremendous asset," Hewson said in the same statement.

Dunford served as the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the principal military advisor to US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump from October 2015 until his retirement in September 2019, the brief noted.

His previous assignments included serving as the 36th Commandant of the Marine Corps and the commander of all US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, the release noted.

