Ex-US National Security Advisor Bolton Says Helped Plan Coups as They Take 'Lot of Work'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Former US National Security Advisor under the Trump administration John Bolton said in an interview on Tuesday that he has planned coups d'etat in other countries and knows that the process takes "a lot of work."

Bolton's comment came in defense the the practice of conducting coups d'etat and in recognition of their difficulty after CNN anchor Jake Tapper argued that it does not require brilliance to attempt a coup.

"I disagree with that as somebody who has helped plan coups d'etat - not here, but you know, other places - it takes a lot of work," Bolton said on Tuesday.

Bolton was discussing accusations that former president Donald Trump planned a coup to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, ultimately resulting in some protesters breaching the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Bolton said Trump "stumbled around" to buy time to send electoral matters back to the US states for review but did not attempt to overthrow the Constitution.

The US Select Committee that is investigating Trump's role in the January 6 events risks overreacting by believing that Trump planned to effect a coup, he added.

Bolton wrote a book - "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" - following his time working with Trump. The book's publication was initially blocked by a US Justice Department probe into whether it contained classified information, but lawsuits against Bolton over the material were dropped by the Biden administration.