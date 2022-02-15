Ex-US Navy Engineer Pleads Guilty to Trying to Sell Submarine Secrets, Faces Life Sentence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Former US Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty on Monday to trying to sell classified information regarding nuclear submarines and may possibly face a sentence of life in prison, a court filing revealed.

"It is agreed between the United States and your client as follows: Mr.

Toebbe will plead guilty to Count One of the Indictment, Conspiracy to Communicate Restricted Data, in violation of Title 42, United States Code, Sections 2274(a) and 2014," the filing by US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia, signed by Toebbe and his lawyer, said on Monday.

The maximum prison sentence the defendant may face is a term of not more than life in prison along with a fine of not more than $100,000 and up to five years of supervised release, according to the document.