Ex-US Navy Official Charged for Committing Bribery, Lying to Investigators - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A senior US Navy official has been charged in Federal court for allegedly committing bribery and lying to investigators in connection to a scheme seeking to grant work to a South Korean company.

"Xavier Fernando Monroy, 62, a US citizen, was charged in a complaint filed in the District of Columbia with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of bribery, one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of justice," the release said on Wednesday.

The release said Monroy accepted bribes from Sung Yol Kim, owner of the South Korea-based company DK Marine, which provided ship husbanding services to the US Navy.

Moreover, the release said Monroy also provided Kim with confidential information from the US Navy.

Monroy allegedly lied to federal investigators looking into the situation in July 2019, the release added.