UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Officials, Microsoft Seek To Challenge FISA Rulings Before Supreme Court - ACLU

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:20 AM

Ex-US Officials, Microsoft Seek to Challenge FISA Rulings Before Supreme Court - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A group of former US government officials, judges and civil society organizations, along with microsoft are petitioning the Supreme Court to hear a case challenging the secretly-reached opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said.

"Former government officials, former magistrate judges, media and civil society organizations, and Microsoft are filing amicus briefs with the US Supreme Court today urging it to hear a case challenging the secrecy of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court's opinions," the ACLU said in a press release on Thursday.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper were among those who filed the brief, the ACLU said.

"The petition was filed last month by the ACLU, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law school, and former Solicitor General Theodore Olson. The groups argue that the First Amendment requires the FISC to make its legal opinions public," the release said.

Congress created the FISC in 1978 to authorize and oversee electronic surveillance conducted for foreign intelligence purposes. Its role was originally narrow, but today, following legislative changes and new technology, the court evaluates broad surveillance programs including ones that involve the collection of emails, phone records, and internet data, the release added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Internet Technology Civil Society CIA Theodore Columbia Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

3 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

3 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

2 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.