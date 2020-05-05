Ex-US Pension Regulator Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charges - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A former US Federal pension regulator pleaded guilty to charges of steering a $55 million contract to a company in exchange for employment, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Jeffrey B. Donahue, 42, of Herndon, Virginia, and Nadeem Ansari, 47, of Haymarket, Virginia, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept.

11, 2020, for Donahue and Ansari," the release said.

Donahue served as procurement director at the US Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a federal agency, until February 2020 while Ansari founded a company that offered Donahue a job after he left government service, the release said.

In 2015, Donahue approached Ansari and offered to help Ansari's new company win a federal contract, worth approximately $55 million, in exchange for a future job with the company valued at $1 million.