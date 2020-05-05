UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Pension Regulator Pleads Guilty To Bribery Charges - Justice Department

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Ex-US Pension Regulator Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charges - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A former US Federal pension regulator pleaded guilty to charges of steering a $55 million contract to a company in exchange for employment, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Jeffrey B. Donahue, 42, of Herndon, Virginia, and Nadeem Ansari, 47, of Haymarket, Virginia, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept.

11, 2020, for Donahue and Ansari," the release said.

Donahue served as procurement director at the US Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a federal agency, until February 2020 while Ansari founded a company that offered Donahue a job after he left government service, the release said.

In 2015, Donahue approached Ansari and offered to help Ansari's new company win a federal contract, worth approximately $55 million, in exchange for a future job with the company valued at $1 million.

Related Topics

Exchange Company Job Virginia February 2015 2020 Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

21 minutes ago

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.