Ex-US Pilot Accused of Training Chinese Treated 'Inhumanely' in Australian Jail - Wife

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The wife of detained Australian citizen and former US Marine Daniel Duggan, who is accused by the United States of illegally training Chinese pilots, says he has been held in a tiny cell in Sydney for 115 days without conviction and plans to escalate his case to the United Nations to stop his "inhumane treatment."

"The family of detained Australian citizen Dan Duggan will petition the United Nations Human Rights Committee to urgently step in to stop his inhumane treatment," according to a statement on Sunday from his wife Saffrine Duggan,� published on PR Newswire. "The father of six children has been held in a tiny cell in Sydney under extreme conditions without any conviction for 115 days, based on unproven charges from the United States.

Saffrine Duggan said he is being classified as an "extreme high risk restricted inmate" at Sydney's Silverwater Correctional Complex despite his lack of prior or current convictions. She previously filed a formal complaint with Australia's Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security.

Duggan was arrested last October by Australian Federal Police on US allegations that he provided military training to Chinese pilots. A court hearing is scheduled for March 20 to decide whether Duggan can be extradited to the US.

Duggan immigrated to Australia in 2002 after serving for 12 years in the US Marines. He became an Australian citizen in 2012, relinquishing his US citizenship in the process.