Ex-US President Jimmy Carter in Good Spirits After Brain Surgery - Pastor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Former US President Jimmy Carter, 95, who has just undergone surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, is now in good spirits and already on his feet, his pastor, Tony Lowden, said after visiting the ex-president.

"His spirits are good and he is up and walking," the pastor was quoted as saying by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.

Carter was suffering from a subdural hematoma, caused by a series of falls over the past few weeks, and underwent the brain surgery on Tuesday.

Over the past year, Carter has also undergone surgery to mend a broken hip and pelvis.

Carter was the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. He is the longest-living US president. In recent years, he has been treated for brain cancer.