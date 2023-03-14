Ex-US President Trump Says Can Prevent World War III

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said he is the only presidential candidate who can prevent the Third World War.

"I am the only candidate who could make this promise. I will prevent World War III because I really believe you're going to have World War Three," Trump, who plans to run for US president again in 2024, said at a campaign event in Iowa.

Trump has repeatedly said he, unlike his White House successor Joe Biden, would have prevented the conflict in Ukraine, which, in the ex-US leader's opinion, could develop into a global nuclear confrontation.