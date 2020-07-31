UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:01 AM

Ex-US Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Statement

Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain has passed away at the age of 74 from novel coronavirus complications, a statement from Cain's website editor Dan Calabrese said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain has passed away at the age of 74 from novel coronavirus complications, a statement from Cain's website editor Dan Calabrese said on Thursday.

"Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away," Calabrese said.

Cain learned he contracted the novel coronavirus on June 29 and received treatment in an Atlanta area medical facility, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Cain, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, was born into a blue-collar family and raised in Atlanta.

He rose through the corporate ranks at Pillsbury Company and was eventually appointed chairman and CEO of Godfather's Pizza from 1986 to 1996.

In addition, Cain served as chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City between January 1995 and August 1996.

Cain was a prominent conservative leader is best known for his candidacy in the 2012 US presidential election during which he promoted slashing the tax rates, including the personal income tax, the federal sales tax and the corporate tax.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Company Bank Kansas City Memphis Atlanta January June August Family From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

17 minutes ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

47 minutes ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.