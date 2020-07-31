Ex-US Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Statement

Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain has passed away at the age of 74 from novel coronavirus complications, a statement from Cain's website editor Dan Calabrese said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain has passed away at the age of 74 from novel coronavirus complications, a statement from Cain's website editor Dan Calabrese said on Thursday.

"Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away," Calabrese said.

Cain learned he contracted the novel coronavirus on June 29 and received treatment in an Atlanta area medical facility, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Cain, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, was born into a blue-collar family and raised in Atlanta.

He rose through the corporate ranks at Pillsbury Company and was eventually appointed chairman and CEO of Godfather's Pizza from 1986 to 1996.

In addition, Cain served as chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City between January 1995 and August 1996.

Cain was a prominent conservative leader is best known for his candidacy in the 2012 US presidential election during which he promoted slashing the tax rates, including the personal income tax, the federal sales tax and the corporate tax.