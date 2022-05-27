UrduPoint.com

May 27, 2022

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was added on the Ukrainian database Myrotvorets "for participation in the Russian special information operation."

Kissinger, 99, previously urged the West to influence Ukraine to resume negotiations with Russia.

The Myrotvorets website included him in the database for participating "in Russia's special information operation against Ukraine." His date of birth, place of residence, position he held earlier are indicated.

Myrotvorets is known for scandalous publications in which it publishes the data of journalists, militias from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and other citizens, calling them "traitors to the Motherland.

"

In the spring of 2016, Myrotvorets published lists of journalists, including foreign ones, who received accreditation from the DPR and LPR, indicating their contact details, after which some of them received threats. The then-OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Dunja Mijatovic called the publication an alarming step that could further jeopardize the safety of journalists.

The actions of the owners of the Myrotvorets website were also criticized by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, evaluating the publications as "a direct call for reprisals against journalists." The database also contains information about a number of Russian cultural figures and other citizens of different countries.

