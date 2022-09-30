Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger Says Did Not Think It Wise to Include Ukraine in NATO

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said on Friday that he did not think it was a wise US foreign policy decision to attempt to include Ukraine in NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said on Friday that he did not think it was a wise US foreign policy decision to attempt to include Ukraine in NATO after the fall of the Soviet Union.

"The basic challenge arose when the wall in Berlin collapsed... From the Russian point of view, the United States then attempted to integrate this whole region (Eastern Europe), without exception, into an American-led strategic system," Kissinger said. "I thought it was not a wise American policy to attempt to include Ukraine into NATO."

Kissinger warned against the prospect of accelerating tensions toward a nuclear conflict, contending that the use of nuclear weapons would forever change the world order.

However, if Russia initiates a nuclear conflict, the United States and NATO should deny Moscow the outcomes it wants, he said.

Kissinger also advocated for a dialogue between Russia and the collective West that still seeks to preserve the strategic interests of the United States and NATO.

It is not in the interest of the world, including the collective West, to have Russia totally excluded from western systems, Kissinger added.