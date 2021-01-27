UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Secretary Of State Pompeo To Join Hundson Institute Think Tank - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Ex-US Secretary of State Pompeo to Join Hundson Institute Think Tank - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join the Hudson Institute conservative non-profit think tank, which is based in Washington, Axios news portal reported, presuming this could be aimed at staying active in policy discussions and potentially running for presidency in 2024.

"I am pleased to be joining Hudson Institute and look forward to contributing to its mission of promoting American leadership and global engagement," Pompeo said in a statement, which was obtained by Axios.

In her comment for the news portal, Sarah May Stern, the chair of the institute's board of trustees, praised Pompeo's "exemplary record of public service" and "commitment to the values underpinning our mission", and expressed enthusiasm for collaboration.

On January 21, Pompeo posted a short tweet saying just "1,384 days." According to Axios, this is a countdown to the 2024 presidential election.

