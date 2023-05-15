Ex-US Secretary of State Rice Says Putin, Xi Seek to Limit American Power, Influence

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Monday that the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, seek to limit American power and influence around the world

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said on Monday that the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, seek to limit American power and influence around the world.

"Xi Jinping's relationship without limits with Vladimir Putin is based on ... one thing only - a desire to check American power and influence and the power and influence of our allies, who are also committed to freedom, and to ultimately replace those who believe in freedom and particularly the United States as a dominant military and technological power in the world," Rice said in her keynote address at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

According to Rice, this goal explains why China is considering lethal military assistance to Russia because if Moscow loses in the conflict in Ukraine, it can set back the entire plan to undermine American power.

Following the "uncomfortable" US� withdrawal from Afghanistan, Putin and Xi believe that the United States is not up to the challenge of confronting them, Rice added.