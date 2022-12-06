Ex-US Security Adviser John Bolton Says Ready to Announce His 2024 Presidential Candidacy

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview that he is ready to consider entering the 2024 presidential race.

"I'd like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates. If I don't see that then I am going to seriously consider getting in (presidential campaign)," Bolton said on Monday.

A Shermanesque statement is political jargon for a direct statement by a potential candidate to announce that he will not run for a particular elected position.

The term derives from General William Tecumseh Sherman who declined to run for president in the 1884 presidential election, saying "I will not accept if nominated and will not serve if elected."

Bolton also said "absolutely," when asked whether he is ready to consider getting into the 2024 presidential race.

In Bolton's view, nearly 95% of the Republican voters disagree with former US President Donald Trump's statement that he is more important than the US Constitution.

