Ex-US Speaker Pelosi Injured On Luxembourg Trip
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been injured while visiting Luxembourg to commemorate a key World War II battle and was admitted to hospital for treatment, her office said Friday.
The 84-year-old Democrat was in the Grand Duchy with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, her spokesman Ian Krager said in a statement.
"Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," he said.
Pelosi "is currently receiving excellent treatment," said Krager, adding that "she continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder" of the delegation's engagements.
The statement did not detail Pelosi's injuries but US media, citing unnamed insiders, reported that she had tripped descending marble stairs and had fallen hard, breaking her hip.
Allies in Pelosi's home state of California and in Washington said doctors were confident the damage could be repaired with a routine operation, according to The New York Times.
One of America's most influential Democrats and the first woman to become speaker of the House of Representatives, Pelosi stepped down last year from her second stint in the post.
She is still an elected representative from California and retains considerable influence on Capitol Hill.
Recent Stories
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike
Youth killed over love marriage dispute
More Stories From World
-
Scholz says 'integrated' Syrian refugees 'welcome' to stay in Germany5 minutes ago
-
Walsh blazes to three more swimming records at short-course worlds5 minutes ago
-
Ex-US speaker Pelosi injured on Luxembourg trip5 minutes ago
-
Moody's downgrades France credit rating to Aa35 minutes ago
-
South Korean president faces second martial law impeachment vote5 minutes ago
-
French court jails 3 rugby players for 12 to 14 years over gang rape7 hours ago
-
Walsh blazes to three more swimming records at short-course worlds8 hours ago
-
RFK Jr. brings JFK conspiracies to heart of Trump team8 hours ago
-
McKinsey to pay $650 mn to settle US criminal case on opioids8 hours ago
-
UN chief calls for urgent de-escalation by Israeli forces in Syria, withdrawal from Golan buffer zon ..8 hours ago
-
Brazil's Lula says 'strong' after surgery, posts video of him walking8 hours ago
-
At least 68 journalist killed in 2024 worldwide, UNESCO reports8 hours ago