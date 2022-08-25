UrduPoint.com

Ex-US State Senator Says Zelenskyy Idea To Recapture Crimea 'Silly Beyond Belief'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Ex-US State Senator Says Zelenskyy Idea to Recapture Crimea 'Silly Beyond Belief'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to retake Crimea is silly beyond belief, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Kiev will retake Crimea and vowed to respond strongly to any Russian attacks on Ukraine's independence day.

"If he says that, it's silly, it's just the words of a fool because there's no possibility. The idea that he would manage somehow to recapture Crimea is just silly beyond belief. It's just absurd," Black said.

Black said the very corrupt government in Kiev is detached from reality.

"Even though Zelenskyy comes on tv and he's wearing a green military looking shirt, this man has never fought. He's never served. He's a comedian. He's a professional actor. And I think he is perhaps the world's best actor, and the world's worst leader. He has led his country to destruction, it was not necessary," Black said.

Black believes that Zelenskyy was elected to reach peace with both Donbas and Russia, but turned around to abandon the Minsk agreement.

"When he was elected, the people of Ukraine were fed up with (Ukraine President Petro) Poroshenko.

Poroshenko had been very much a nationalist. He had been very aggressive against the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics. The Ukrainian people were sick of it. They were tired of war, and Poroshenko had waged war against the Donbas," he said.

Black said Zelenskyy betrayed the people of Ukraine and brought them enormous war and bloodshed and slaughter on the battlefield.

"He has been a terrible leader. He has been a traitor to the people who elected him," Black said. "It is a disaster that Zelenskyy remains in power."

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after a referendum determined that over 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."

