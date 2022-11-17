UrduPoint.com

Ex-US Vice President Pence Closing Door On Testifying To January 6 Panel - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Former US Vice President Mike Pence is closing the door on the possibility of testifying before the US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, CBS news reported.

Pence said that Congress has no right to his testimony, the report cited Pence as saying on Wednesday.

In August, Pence said he would consider testifying before the panel, but noted that such a move would be unprecedented. The Select Committee recently subpoenaed former US President Donald Trump to appear for a deposition, but he did not attend.

The Select Committee, which is expected to conclude its work as Republicans assume control of the US House of Representative following midterm elections, was tasked with investigating the January 6 events at the US Capitol. The panel alleged that Trump was central to the event, including by purportedly trying to pressure Pence into delaying certification of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.

