Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Trump 'Wrong' About Right To Overturn 2020 Election

February 05, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Former President Donald Trump is wrong to suggest the vice president had the right to single-handedly overturn the results of the 2020 election, former second-in-command Mike Pence said during a Federalist Society event.

"I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election, but President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone," Pence said on Friday.

As Vice President and President of the Senate at the time, Pence was responsible for certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021 - the day on which demonstrators breached the US Capitol and halted the certification of the election.

Pence on January 6 said in a letter to Congress that he lacks the unilateral authority to decide which Electoral College votes should be counted, contrary to Trump's calls at the time for him to reject some results.

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in the letter.

After leaving the White House, Pence started an advocacy organization, Advancing American Freedom, that is designed to promote conservative policies and values. The organization's advisory board includes former White House aides Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow, as well as prominent figures dating back to the Reagan administration such as former Attorney General Ed Meese.

