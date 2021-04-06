UrduPoint.com
Ex-USAID Chief To Lead American Global COVID-19 Response - Blinken

Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the former administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Gayle Smith, will lead the American global COVID-19 response to ensure equal vaccines distribution across the world's most impoverished nations.

"As we get more confident in our vaccine supply... at home, we are exploring options to share more with other countries going forward," Blinken said in his remarks on the COVID-19 response. "We've got to make sure that we can better detect, prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics and other biological threats. This is a pivotal moment, a time for us to think big and act boldly, and the United States will rise to the challenge. I'm here today with a remarkable leader who will help us do just that.

Blinken pointed out the pandemic will not end in the United States until it is contained worldwide. To this aim, Washington with its partners are preparing to undertake an "unprecedented" global operation to deliver enough vaccines for everyone in the world - a task that will require intensive diplomacy, he said.

Smith, who helped lead the US response to the Ebola crisis in 2014, said she was ready to take on this responsibility.

"American leadership is desperately needed. And I'm extremely confident we can rise to the occasion," Smith stated.

The chief executive of the ONE Campaign that fights preventable diseases added that in her new role she will focus on shortening the lifespan of a "borderless pandemic" and ensuring the United States can detect, prevent, and respond to future global health threats.

