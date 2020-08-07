UrduPoint.com
Ex-Venezuelan Official Charged In Bribery, Money Laundering Plot - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A former official at Citgo Petroleum Corporation, a Houston-based subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned energy company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) has been charged with involvement in a bribery and corruption scheme, the Department of Justice said in a news release on Thursday.

"Jose Luis De Jongh Atencio, 48, a dual US-Venezuelan citizen is charged for his alleged role in laundering the proceeds of a scheme involving bribes made to corruptly secure business advantages from Citgo and PDVSA," the release said. "A Federal grand jury in Houston returned the six-count indictment ...[which] was unsealed today."

