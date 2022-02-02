UrduPoint.com

Ex-Vice President Pence Papers on US Capitol Riot Opened to Public - National Archives

The US government has opened the private papers of former Vice President Mike Pence to the House Select Committee investigating the events at US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as the House of Representatives was confirming the result of the November 2020 presidential election, the National Archives announced on Wednesday

"After consultation with the Counsel to the President and the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, and as instructed by President Biden, I have determined to disclose to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol the Vice Presidential records from our December 8, 2021," Chief US Archivist David Ferierro wrote in a cover letter to the Select Committee.

The released documents are the first set of records related to Pence's office that the Archives has cleared for release to the committee. The Supreme Court previously rejected former President Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege to keep the documents confidential.

Current President Joe Biden has stated that executive privilege does not extend to keeping these documents closed to congressional scrutiny.

Many of the records were communications concerning Pence's then-responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021, Dana Remus, Biden's White House counsel, wrote in a letter to the Select Committee.

