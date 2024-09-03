Open Menu

Ex-Volkswagen CEO Denies Charges In 'dieselgate' Trial

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Ex-Volkswagen CEO denies charges in 'dieselgate' trial

Braunschweig, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn denied the charges against him as his "dieselgate" trial began, his lawyer said Tuesday, nine years after the scandal first plunged the German auto titan into crisis.

The 77-year-old "rejects the accusations levelled against him", Felix Doerr told reporters at the court in the city of Braunschweig, close to VW's historic Wolfsburg headquarters.

The carmaker admitted in 2015 that it had installed software to rig emissions levels in millions of vehicles worldwide, setting off one of Germany's biggest post-war industrial scandals.

Winterkorn faces charges including fraud over the use of the so-called defeat devices, which made cars appear less polluting in lab tests than they were on the road, and could be jailed for up to 10 years if convicted.

He resigned as head of the VW group -- whose brands range from Porsche and Audi to Skoda and Seat -- shortly after the crisis began but previous attempts to bring him to trial had failed.

He was supposed to face court in 2021 alongside four other VW executives but proceedings against him were split off and postponed due to his poor health.

Upon arrival at the court in Braunschweig, Winterkorn told reporters he was doing "quite well".

Asked how he looked back on his life's work, Winterkorn replied: "When I see the beautiful cars, very fondly."

He briefly addressed the court at the start of the hearing to confirm his personal details, speaking slowly and leaning on a chair for support.

