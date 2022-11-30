UrduPoint.com

Ex-Washington Prison Officer Charged For Assaulting Handcuffed Detainee - US Justice Dept.

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment unsealed on Wednesday charging a former Washington, DC corrections officer for using unreasonable force against a detained person in his custody, the US Justice Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) A Federal grand jury has returned an indictment unsealed on Wednesday charging a former Washington, DC corrections officer for using unreasonable force against a detained person in his custody, the US Justice Department said.

"Former DC (District of Columbia) corrections officer Marcus Bias, 26, pushed a handcuffed pre-trial detainee's head into a metal door frame while escorting him within the Department of Corrections on June 12, 2019, causing injury to the detainee," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Bias faces a sentence of ten years in prison as well as a term of supervised release and fines, the release said.

The FBI Washington Field Office investigated the case, while trial attorneys Anna Gotfryd and Rebekah Bailey of the Civil Rights Division's Criminal Section and Assistant US Attorney Michael Truscott for the District of Columbia are prosecuting the case, the release added.

