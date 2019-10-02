Ex-Watergate Prosecutor Sale Hired by Giuliani in Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale said in an interview that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has hired him for representation in a battle with Democrats on the House of Representatives seeking documents in an effort to impeach the president.

In an interview with Politico, Sale confirmed he agreed to represent Giuliani, a close friend and former law school classmate, but declined to offer details about their legal strategy going forward.

"I've just gotten involved," Sale said on Tuesday. "It's very complex. We're just starting to analyze what position we should take."

On Monday, the House Intelligence Committee, in consultation with two other panels, issued a subpoena to Giuliani demanding documents about his efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate possible corruption of Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, while he served on a Ukrainian oil company's board of directors.

The Ukraine connection is the basis for the House of Representatives' effort to impeach Trump, triggered by Trump's recent request to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to also investigate the Bidens.

House Democrats argue Trump sought help from a foreign government to take down a political rival, while Republicans note the Democrats actually colluded with Ukraine during the 2016 presidential campaign in an attempt to take down Trump with bogus allegations of collusion with Russia.

Biden enters the picture due to an admission that he threatened in early 2017 to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees unless Ukraine fired a prosecutor who was investigating a Ukrainian energy company that reportedly paid Biden son Hunter $50,000 a month as a board member.

Sale said in the interview that Giuliani continues to represent Trump while he deals with the House impeachment inquiry.

However, Sale declined to say whether he is urging his new client to pull back on his myriad media appearances, a sore point with many Trump allies who fret the president's lawyer is making things worse for Trump.