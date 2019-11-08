Ex-White House Adviser Claims Russia Offered US to Swap Venezuela for Ukraine - Transcript

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Former White House adviser Fiona Hill claimed in testimony before the US Congress that Russia offered to disengage from Venezuela in return for the Americans backing off from Ukraine, newly published testimony revealed on Friday.

"The Russians ... were signaling very strongly that they wanted to somehow make some very strange swap arrangement between Venezuela and Ukraine," Hill said, according to a transcript of her testimony released by three House committees.