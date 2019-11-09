UrduPoint.com
Ex-White House Adviser Claims Russia Offered US To Swap Venezuela For Ukraine - Transcript

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Former White House adviser Fiona Hill claimed in testimony before the US Congress that Russia offered to disengage from Venezuela in return for the United States backing off from Ukraine, a newly published transcript of her testimony revealed on Friday.

"The Russians ... were signaling very strongly that they wanted to somehow make some very strange swap arrangement between Venezuela and Ukraine," Hill said according to the transcript of her testimony released by three House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Hill served as senior director for European and Russian affairs in the National Security Council in the Trump administration.

Elaborating on the signals allegedly received from Russia, Hill referred to the Monroe doctrine, a 19th century US declaration of unacceptability of the third parties' interference into affairs of any state in North or South America.

"They were basically signaling: You know, you have your Monroe doctrine. You want us out of your backyard.

Well, you know, we have our own version of this. You are in our backyard in Ukraine. And we were getting that sent to us, you know, kind of informally through channels. It was in the Russian press, various commentators," Hill said.

Hill also said that she was given a special assignment by the National Security Council with the agreement with the State Department "to get the Russians to back off."

In January, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed the results of the May 2018 election and proclaimed himself to be interim president. The United States and 57 other countries have recognized Guaido.

However, actual President Nicolas Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to effect a change in government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

Russia, China and numerous other states have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela. In addition, Russia has condemned the US-imposed sanctions against Venezuela and offered various forms of assistance.

