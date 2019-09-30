Ex-White House Aide Bolton Calls for Toppling North Korea Militarily

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday called for a US policy of regime change for North Korea possibly backed up by military force.

"There are things we should look to and have serious discussions about. One is the possibility, limited though it may be, of regime change in North Korea... If you believe, and you may not, that it is unacceptable for North Korea to have nuclear weapons, at some point military force has to be an option," Bolton, who was recently fired by President Donald Trump, said during remarks at a think tank in Washington.

Trump earlier in September said he fired Bolton from his role as security adviser because of disagreements over many national security issues. Trump and Bolton had several conflicting stances especially on the situations with Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Trump has met Kim three times with no progress on denuclearization, and Bolton warned that North Korea has not made a strategic decision to denuclearize, meaning that future negotiations have little chance of success.

"The strategic decision that Kim Jung Un is operating through is that he will do whatever he can to keep a deliver nuclear weapons capability and to develop and enhance it further," Bolton said.

Bolton also said the United States is mistaken in dismissing recent North Korean tests of short-range ballistic missiles as insignificant.

"The capabilities, the technology, things like maneuverability of close range or short range ballistic missiles by definition can be adapted to longer range ballistic missiles," Bolton said. "The testing that's going on now... bodes poorly for the defensive capabilities of Japan and even the United States when you get to the intercontinental range."

North Korea has launched nearly 20 missiles since May, which Trump has characterized as standard tests and he recently opined that Kim just likes testing missiles. Pentagon officials have warned that North Korea's short range missiles represent an immediate threat to South Korea, Japan and US military bases in the region.