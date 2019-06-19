Ex-White House Aide Hope Hicks Arrives on Capitol Hill to Testify in Closed-Door Hearing

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrived Wednesday on Capitol Hill for a closed-door hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's ongoing investigation into obstruction of justice, Trump-Russia collusion and Russian election interference

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrived Wednesday on Capitol Hill for a closed-door hearing of the House Judiciary Committee's ongoing investigation into obstruction of justice, Trump-Russia collusion and Russian election interference.

Hicks, who is the executive vice president and chief communications officer at Fox Corporation, the owner of Fox news, did not answer any questions as she entered the hearing room.

In addition to her testimony, the House Judiciary Committee is demanding that Hicks turn over all documents and records related to an exhaustive list of 36 topics that resembles a point-by-point summary of the 448-page report by Special Counsel Robert.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Thursday that if executive privilege is invoked or some other objection over a question, the committee will take any measure necessary in response to unfounded privilege assertions.

The chairman added that Hicks' testimony will be made public promptly.

On June 11, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution authorizing congressional committees to take legal action against any Trump administration officials who may be defying subpoenas.