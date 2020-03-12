Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney Will Boost US Support For Northern Ireland - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) President Donald Trump's decision to appoint his former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as the next US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland will boost efforts to build prosperity and maintain peace in that province, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I welcome President Trump's announcement that Mick Mulvaney will become the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland," Pompeo said. "Special Envoy Mulvaney will draw from his experience to uphold US support for peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland."

The United States remained committed to maintaining peace, prosperity and stability in Northern Ireland, Pompeo continued.

"The United States welcomes the re-establishment of the devolved government in Northern Ireland after a three-year impasse and we look forward to meeting with many of the stakeholders this week in Washington," Pompeo said.

The re-established Power-Sharing Executive in Northern Ireland had a unique opportunity to increase trade and investment ties between the United States and Northern Ireland following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, Pompeo added.