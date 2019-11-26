Ex-White House Counsel Must Testify in Impeachment Probe - US Federal Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A US Federal judge has ruled that former White House lawyer Donald McGahn must testify before Congress in compliance with the subpoena issued to him as part of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

"It is clear to this Court... with respect to senior-level presidential aides, absolute immunity from compelled congressional process simply does not exist," US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said in court documents on Monday.

After the ruling, the White House in a statement said the administration will appeal the judge's decision while the Justice Department said it will seek a stay to block enforcement of the ruling for now, according to NBC.

McGahn was previously interviewed for 30 hours by officials for former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian involvement with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. No evidence of any such involvement was even found.