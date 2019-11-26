UrduPoint.com
Ex-White House Lawyer McGahn Appeals Court Decision Forcing Testimony In Impeachment Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

Former White House attorney Donald McGahn appealed a court ruling ordering him to honor a subpoena and testify before a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee that is seeking evidence to impeach President Donald Trump, according to a court filing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Former White House attorney Donald McGahn appealed a court ruling ordering him to honor a subpoena and testify before a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee that is seeking evidence to impeach President Donald Trump, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

"Please take note that defendant Donald F. McGhan, II, hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia [Washington, DC] circuit from this court's November 25, 2019 Order... as well as its November 25, 2019 Memorandum Opinion," the filing said.

The filing was submitted by the Justice Department on behalf of the White House.

On Monday, a US District Court judge ordered McGahn to testify, rejecting the Trump administration's position that the US Constitution's separation of powers doctrine protects presidential staff from with "absolute immunity" from forced testimony to Congress.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, the White House has the option of appealing to the US Supreme Court. Appeals will most likely delay the case well into 2020, if not longer.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said the impeachment process will go forward without waiting for resolution of existing court challenges to the Trump administration.

