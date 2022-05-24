Ex-White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki to Launch Program on MSNBC in 2023 - Statement

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will host a new streaming program on MSNBC that will be launched in the first quarter of 2023, the news network said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will host a new streaming program on MSNBC that will be launched in the first quarter of 2023, the news network said on Thursday.

"Psaki, a veteran former senior government official and campaign adviser, will host a new original program currently under development for streaming. The program, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023, will bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government," MSNBC said in a statement.

Psaki will also appear on MSNBC as well as on NBC special programs during the 2022 midterm elections, the statement said.

In a statement via Twitter, Psaki expressed satisfaction to join MSNBC and said that breaking down facts and exploring issues that matter most to people has never been more important than now.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in the statement that Psaki's government and campaign experience will bring a level of analysis that sets MSNBC apart and the network looks forward to having her insights during the upcoming election season.

