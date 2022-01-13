UrduPoint.com

Ex-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Ex-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday met virtually with the US House Select Committee probing the events on January 6, 2021, CNN reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

McEnany was subpoenaed in November to provide testimony before the Select Committee as a person who worked with the former US President Donald Trump's White House and was a spokesperson for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, the report said on Wednesday.

To date, the Select Committee has subpoenaed more than 40 individuals who were allegedly involved in the events  at the US Capitol on January 6, including Trump's close allies and advisers.

On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.

Related Topics

Election Dead Protest White House Trump January November 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

3 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

3 hours ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

3 hours ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

3 hours ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

3 hours ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.