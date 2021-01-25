Ex-White House Spokeswoman Sanders to Launch Campaign for Arkansas Governor - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary who served for Donald Trump's communications team, is expected to announce her bid to run for Arkansas governor later in the day, the Politico news outlet reported on Monday, citing people familiar with her plans.

Sanders, a daughter of Mike Huckabee, who served as the state's governor for over a decade, has long been planning to run for the post. Trump has reportedly supported his former aide's decision.

The 38-year-old politician will run to replace Asa Hutchinson, racing against incumbent Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Sanders, the third woman to serve as the White House press secretary following in the footsteps of Dee Dee Myers in 1993 and Dana Perino in 2007, worked for Trump's communications team from 2017-2019.