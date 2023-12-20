Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Ex-wife of French serial killer sentenced to life over three murders

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A French court on Tuesday sentenced the ex-wife of serial killer Michel Fourniret to life in prison for her role in three murders by her former husband.

After 10 hours of deliberations, Monique Olivier was convicted of complicity in Fourniret's murder of two young women dating back decades, including 20-year-old British student Joanna Parrish and a nine-year-old girl.

Olivier, 75, must serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars, the court ruled. With her head lowered and eyes half-closed, the accused appeared impassive as she listened to the verdict.

"The sentence of life imprisonment is just, adequate, and in line with the extreme seriousness of the facts, where the involvement (of Monique Olivier) is total," said judge Didier Safar as he read the verdict.

She was convicted of playing a role in the abduction, sequestration and murder of Parrish and 18-year-old Marie-Angele Domece in 1988, aggravated by her role in the attempted rape of Domece and the rape of Parrish by Fourniret.

She was also convicted of playing a role in the 2003 abduction, sequestration and murder of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin, whose body has never been found despite intensive searches.

Fourniret died in 2021 aged 79 before he could be brought to trial for the three killings, meaning the trial of Olivier is the last chance for the victims' families to find justice.

Her former husband confessed to 11 murders before he died, but reports have suggested there could have been up to two dozen more.

"It is the end of a long fight for the families," said Didier Seban, a lawyer for the victims' families.

"For the families who waited so long, who fought so hard for such a verdict, it is obviously a decision that gives them satisfaction after a very demanding trial."

