Ex-Worker at US Medical Firm Admits Sabotaging COVID-19 Supply Shipments - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A former worker at a medical supply firm pleaded guilty to hacking a company computer days after being fired in an act of sabotage that disrupted thousands of shipments of equipment to battle COVID-19, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Christopher Dobbins has pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless damage to a protected computer for deleting and modifying his former employer's electronic shipping and other business records," the release said. "Dobbins's conduct delayed the shipment of PPE [personal protective equipment] during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Days after being fired in March, Dobbins used a fake user account to alter 115,581 records and delete another 2,371, disrupting deliveries of much needed PPEs to healthcare workers, the release said.

Sentencing on sabotage-related charges is scheduled for October 16, according to the release.