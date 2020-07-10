UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Worker At US Medical Firm Admits Sabotaging COVID-19 Supply Shipments - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ex-Worker at US Medical Firm Admits Sabotaging COVID-19 Supply Shipments - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A former worker at a medical supply firm pleaded guilty to hacking a company computer days after being fired in an act of sabotage that disrupted thousands of shipments of equipment to battle COVID-19, the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Christopher Dobbins has pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless damage to a protected computer for deleting and modifying his former employer's electronic shipping and other business records," the release said. "Dobbins's conduct delayed the shipment of PPE [personal protective equipment] during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Days after being fired in March, Dobbins used a fake user account to alter 115,581 records and delete another 2,371, disrupting deliveries of much needed PPEs to healthcare workers, the release said.

Sentencing on sabotage-related charges is scheduled for October 16, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Company March October Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

31 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

31 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

31 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

31 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.