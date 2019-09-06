Ex-Zimbabwean President Mugabe Passes Away Aged 95 - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has passed away at the age of 95, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter.

Mugabe served as the country's president from 1987 to 2017. Prior to that, he had held the post of the prime minister.