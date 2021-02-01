Exact Dates for Putin-Macron Meeting Undecided Yet - Kremlin

The exact dates for a potential in-person meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have not been decided yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The exact dates for a potential in-person meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have not been decided yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

French Ambassador Pierre Levy told RIA Novosti that the possibility of Macron's visit to Russia was under consideration. The French president was expected to travel to Moscow last spring, but the trip had to be postponed because of the coronavirus.

"There are no exact dates yet, but you know that Putin and Macron are actively engaged in dialogue," Peskov told reporters, when asked about a potential meeting.

"Over the past year, the dialogue was over the phone, but that did not affect the substance of the dialogue. The substance is still very rich, our relationship is multifaceted. We do not always see eye to eye, but we discuss everything. This is the relationship that we value highly. And the presidents did, in fact, speak more than once of the need for an in-person meeting. And they agreed that they would have that meeting as soon as the situation becomes more or less conducive to that," Peskov said.