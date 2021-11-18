UrduPoint.com

Exact Dates Of Putin's Visit To India To Be Announced Later - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is being prepared, and exact dates will be announced later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Indeed, the preparation of president Putin's visit to India is on the agenda. We will make the official announcement in time and will inform you of the exact dates," Peskov told reporters.

