Exact Dates Of Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit On Syria To Be Confirmed - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Exact Dates of Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit on Syria to Be Confirmed - Kremlin Spokesman

The exact dates of the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit will be confirmed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The exact dates of the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit will be confirmed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the summit on Syria with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran was to be held in Turkey in mid-August.

"The meeting is being prepared. The exact dates will be confirmed," Peskov said.

