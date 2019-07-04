Exact Dates Of Russia-Turkey-Iran Summit On Syria To Be Confirmed - Kremlin Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:47 PM
The exact dates of the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit will be confirmed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday
Earlier in the day, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the summit on Syria with the participation of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran was to be held in Turkey in mid-August.
"The meeting is being prepared. The exact dates will be confirmed," Peskov said.