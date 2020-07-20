(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) It is an exaggeration to say that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be ready by 2021, let alone by the end of this year, despite London's heavy investment in several projects to create a safe and effective product, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"Obviously I'm hopeful. I've got my fingers crossed. But to say that I'm 100 percent confident that we'll get a vaccine this year, or indeed next year, is alas, just an exaggeration. We're not there yet," Johnson said in comments that were broadcast by the Sky news television channel.

The prime minister called on the public to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines and regulations, which have already been eased significantly since March, given the potential lack of a vaccine for the considerable future.

Earlier on Monday, the UK government announced that it had struck a deal with the producers of two potential vaccines against the coronavirus disease. Consequently, London will receive early access to 90 million doses of vaccines that are being produced by BioNTech/Pfizer and Valneva.

On Sunday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care registered 726 new positive tests for COVID-19, taking the country's official case total to 294,792. A further 27 deaths were also confirmed, raising the death toll to 45,300.