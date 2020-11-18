UrduPoint.com
Exaggeration To Think US Offended By Non-Involvement In Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement- Putin

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Exaggeration to Think US Offended by Non-Involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement- Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) It is an exaggeration to think that the United States and France would be offended by their lack of involvement in the signing of the ceasefire agreement that ended the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that he appreciates the work of Russia's fellow Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chairs.

"I do not know of any grievances. When issues are resolved, discussed at this level and in this context, there is no time for resentment or for pouting when it comes to life and death matters and the fate of millions of people over a long-term period.

Different categories are taken into account," Putin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that it was an "exaggeration" to think that "someone would be offended by someone else."

Russia, France, and the United States are the three co-chairs of the OSCE's Minsk Group, which was created in the 1990s to mediate negotiations in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian president said that he appreciated the efforts of officials from Paris and Washington.

"Regarding the role of France and the United States, I highly appreciate them ... because they have always looked for ways to solve this matter," Putin added.

