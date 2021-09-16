UrduPoint.com

EXC. Grichishkin's Lawyer Anticipates Sentencing In October

EXC. Grichishkin's Lawyer Anticipates Sentencing in October

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The lawyer of the Russian citizen Aleksandr Grichishkin, charged in the US for cybercrimes, expressed anticipation on Wednesday that the court will schedule sentencing in October.

"We do not yet have a date for the final sentencing but I am anticipating a time in October," Grichishkin's lawyer Matthew Kerry told Sputnik.

US Judge Denise Page Hood from District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan originally scheduled sentencing for August 20, but postponed it until a later date.

The defense provided plenty of information during the hearing on August 18, so the judge required more time before making a decision, Kerry said.

"However, it is my understanding that at least one member of the judge's staff was diagnosed with COVID-19, which essentially put the proceedings at a standstill," he added.

Grichishkin remains in the Bureau of Prisons custody and hopes to return to his family sooner rather than later, the lawyer noted.

Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov from Russia, Aleksandr Skorodumov from Lithuania, and Pavel Stassi from Estonia were members of a hosting organization that allegedly helped a number of cybercriminals evade detection by US law enforcement after they caused millions of Dollars in losses to victims in the United States, the Justice Department had claimed.

