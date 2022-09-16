UrduPoint.com

Excess Mortality In Europe In July May Be Linked To Heatwave - Eurostat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Excess Mortality in Europe in July May Be Linked to Heatwave - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) An unexpected hike in excess mortality in the European Union this July, which is much higher compared with the pandemic-peak years of 2020 and 2021, could be associated with the heatwave, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday.

"Excess mortality in the EU climbed to +16% in July 2022 from +7% in both June and May. This was the highest value on record so far in 2022, amounting to around 53 000 additional deaths in July this year compared with the monthly averages for 2016-2019," Eurostat said in a statement.

The statistical office noted that this is an "unusually high" value for July. The excess mortality rate increased by 3%, or about 10,000 excess deaths, in July 2020 and by 6%, or  21,000 deaths, in July 2021.

"Based on the available information, some of the mortality increase in July 2022 compared to the same month of the past two years may be due to the heatwaves that have affected parts of Europe during the reference period," the statement read.

Many European countries have experienced extremely high temperatures this summer. Some countries have been impacted by droughts, while others were dealing with massive wildfires that engulfed thousands of acres of land. Wildfires resulted in the displacements of tens of thousands of European citizens.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Same May June July 2020 From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

6 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.