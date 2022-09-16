Excess Mortality in Europe in July May Be Linked to Heatwave - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) An unexpected hike in excess mortality in the European Union this July, which is much higher compared with the pandemic-peak years of 2020 and 2021, could be associated with the heatwave, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday.

"Excess mortality in the EU climbed to +16% in July 2022 from +7% in both June and May. This was the highest value on record so far in 2022, amounting to around 53 000 additional deaths in July this year compared with the monthly averages for 2016-2019," Eurostat said in a statement.

The statistical office noted that this is an "unusually high" value for July. The excess mortality rate increased by 3%, or about 10,000 excess deaths, in July 2020 and by 6%, or 21,000 deaths, in July 2021.

"Based on the available information, some of the mortality increase in July 2022 compared to the same month of the past two years may be due to the heatwaves that have affected parts of Europe during the reference period," the statement read.

Many European countries have experienced extremely high temperatures this summer. Some countries have been impacted by droughts, while others were dealing with massive wildfires that engulfed thousands of acres of land. Wildfires resulted in the displacements of tens of thousands of European citizens.