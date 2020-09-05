UrduPoint.com
Excess Of Global Mortality In 2020 Likely Linked To Undetected COVID-19 - WHO Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:22 AM

Undiagnosed coronavirus infection might be the reason behind the more than usual number of deaths that were registered worldwide this year, which gives a peep on the true scale of COVID-19's cost in terms of human lives, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Undiagnosed coronavirus infection might be the reason behind the more than usual number of deaths that were registered worldwide this year, which gives a peep on the true scale of COVID-19's cost in terms of human lives, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday.

"Some of that excess mortality is probably COVID disease that was not recognized or reported, but then it's also telling us that this incredible impact on the health system ... is having a real cost in terms of human lives," Aylward told a virtual briefing.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, more than 26 million cases have been confirmed globally, including 865,154 deaths, according to the latest WHO data.

While health authorities believed the mortality from COVID-19 was more widespread among the elderly and people with compromised health, the increasing number of deaths among younger people proved all age groups are potentially vulnerable to the disease.

The typical coronavirus behavior in lethal cases from what is known by now is that it exacerbates the existing health issues or develops a severe pneumonia.

Yet, the majority of patients are either asymptomatic or have mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue, sore throat and coughing, although there is no exhaustive list of symptoms at this point.

