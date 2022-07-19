UrduPoint.com

Excessive Insurance Tariffs Hinder Russian Grain, Fertilizer Exports - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Excessive Insurance Tariffs Hinder Russian Grain, Fertilizer Exports - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Elevated and unreasonable insurance tariffs hamper the export of Russian grain and fertilizers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"I was specifically talking not only about direct sanctions, but also about so called indirect sanctions. There is such a concept as excessive caution... If there is a ban on transactions, on financial services, on logistics services, a ban on ships entering our ports and on our ships entering foreign ports, in particular, the European Union, then it is a physical and real obstruction of exports," Vershinin told reporters.

Therefore, the exports of Russian grain and fertilizers is currently unfeasible, including due to "increased, completely unreasonable insurance tariffs," the diplomat noted, adding that this issue is being discussed with the United Nations officials.

"The head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, has been to both the United States and Brussels, she continues to work. I know of her intention to visit another EU country, because we are talking about paving the way (for Russian exports). As long as we talk about food security for everyone, about the threat of famine, we must talk about the supply of grain, fertilizers and raw materials for these fertilizers," Vershinin said.

Only in such a manner the issue of food security will be solved in its entirety, he noted, adding that the issues of enabling the entry of ships, the possibility of loading ships with grain, and the possibility of payment should also be considered.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia European Union Visit Brussels United States

Recent Stories

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

8 minutes ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

12 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.