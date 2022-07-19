Excessive Insurance Tariffs Hinder Russian Grain, Fertilizer Exports - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Elevated and unreasonable insurance tariffs hamper the export of Russian grain and fertilizers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"I was specifically talking not only about direct sanctions, but also about so called indirect sanctions. There is such a concept as excessive caution... If there is a ban on transactions, on financial services, on logistics services, a ban on ships entering our ports and on our ships entering foreign ports, in particular, the European Union, then it is a physical and real obstruction of exports," Vershinin told reporters.

Therefore, the exports of Russian grain and fertilizers is currently unfeasible, including due to "increased, completely unreasonable insurance tariffs," the diplomat noted, adding that this issue is being discussed with the United Nations officials.

"The head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan, has been to both the United States and Brussels, she continues to work. I know of her intention to visit another EU country, because we are talking about paving the way (for Russian exports). As long as we talk about food security for everyone, about the threat of famine, we must talk about the supply of grain, fertilizers and raw materials for these fertilizers," Vershinin said.

Only in such a manner the issue of food security will be solved in its entirety, he noted, adding that the issues of enabling the entry of ships, the possibility of loading ships with grain, and the possibility of payment should also be considered.